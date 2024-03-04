Image: Gimhae City
Gimhae to Strengthen Support for Foreign Residents and Multicultural Families

By Haps Staff

Gimhae City is stepping up its efforts to support its growing multicultural population. To ensure a smoother integration experience for foreign residents and multicultural families, the city is launching a series of initiatives.

Educational assistance for multicultural children is expanding. Previously focused on preschool and lower elementary grades, support will now extend to upper elementary students. Additionally, a new program will cover educational expenses for multicultural children from low-income families attending elementary, middle, and high schools.

A customized employment support program will offer language training and relevant vocational courses for spouses of Korean citizens, empowering them to find jobs and achieve self-sufficiency.

Foreign workers will also benefit from the opening of a new support center in March.

Funded by the Ministry of Employment and Labor, the center will replace the one that closed last year. It will provide crucial services like counseling, education, and on-site Korean language classes in areas with high foreign worker populations.

Looking to the future, the city is establishing connections between local resources and youth with immigrant backgrounds and includes training for counseling and interpretation assistants. These efforts complement existing programs like the Mini World Cup and one-on-one mentoring for foreign resident children.

These initiatives are overseen by the newly formed 2024 1st Gimhae City Foreign Residents and Multicultural Families Support Council.

Composed of representatives from various organizations, private sector experts, and foreign residents themselves, the council fosters collaboration and ensures a multi-faceted approach to integration and support.

