Gimhae Unveils Themed Tourist Courses for Visit Gimhae Year 2024

Gimhae City is introducing a collection of themed tourist courses to mark the celebration of Visit Gimhae Year 2024.

The themed tourist course spans a total of 11 itineraries, encompassing all of Gimhae’s renowned attractions.

Careful considerations were given to the movement route, travel purpose, group composition, and preferences.

Four main representative courses have been introduced as part of this initiative.

The highlighted courses include:

First Visit Course: Tailored for newcomers to Gimhae, covering famous attractions such as Bonghwang-dong ruins, Royal Tomb of King Suro, Daeseong-dong Ancient Tombs, Gimhae National Museum, Gaya Theme Park, and Gimhae Astronomical Observatory. Entire Family Course: Blending education and enjoyment, this course spans Gimhae Hangul Museum, Gimhae National Museum Children’s Museum, Haeunsa Temple, Gaya Theme Park, and Gaya Land. Local Travel Course: Immerse in local culture with visits to Gimhae Culture Center Yunseul Art Museum, Bonghwangdae-gil, Global Food Town, Yeonji Park, Gimhae Observatory, Clayarch Gimhae Art Museum, Gimhae Buncheong Ceramic Museum, Jinrye Traditional Market, Jangyusa, and Yulha Historic Park. MBTI Course: Tailored to personality types based on the MBTI indicator. Courses include: ENTJ: Nakdong River Rail Park, Gaya Theme Park, Baekdu Mountain, Daedong Ecological Exploration Ship Dock.

Each course, except for the MBTI course, spans 2 days and 1 night.

The MBTI course offers a one-day schedule, further divided into four detailed courses catering to each representative tendency.