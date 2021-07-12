News

Gimhae, Yangsan to Raise Social Distancing Level From Tomorrow

Haps Staff

The cities of Gimhae and Yangsan will both raise their social distancing level to 2 from the 14th for two weeks.

In Gimhae and Yangsan, restaurants will be allowed to open until midnight, and groups of eight will be allowed to meet together.

Various gatherings will be limited to under 100 people and some facilities such as amusement parks will have limited capacity.

The measures are in place until July 25th.

Gimhae and Yangsan join Namhae and Tongmyeong among those at Level 2 in Gyeongnam province.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
broken clouds
28 ° C
28 °
22.1 °
83 %
3.1kmh
75 %
Tue
28 °
Wed
28 °
Thu
29 °
Fri
27 °
Sat
26 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 