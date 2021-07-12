Gimhae, Yangsan to Raise Social Distancing Level From Tomorrow

The cities of Gimhae and Yangsan will both raise their social distancing level to 2 from the 14th for two weeks.

In Gimhae and Yangsan, restaurants will be allowed to open until midnight, and groups of eight will be allowed to meet together.

Various gatherings will be limited to under 100 people and some facilities such as amusement parks will have limited capacity.

The measures are in place until July 25th.

Gimhae and Yangsan join Namhae and Tongmyeong among those at Level 2 in Gyeongnam province.