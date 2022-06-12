Image: Gimhae City
Gimhae’s Bunseongsan Selected as a Non-Face-to-Face Safe Tourist Destination by the Korea Tourism Organization

Gimhae Bunseongsan has been selected as a non-face-to-face safe summer tourist destination by the Korea Tourism Organization.

The Korea Tourism Organization selects regional attractions suitable for each season as non-face-to-face safe tourist destinations in order to meet the travel demand of the people and to promote domestic travel. 

Bunseongsan Fortress is a fortress wall of 923m in length and 8m in width built on the top of the mountain in the downtown area.

It was built in the Three Kingdoms period and used until the Joseon Dynasty. Gimhae Plain, where the Nakdong River flows to the south, and Gimhae city center to the west, can also be seen.  

