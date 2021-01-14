Image: Gimhae Gaya Theme Park
Gimhae’s Gaya Theme Park Opens “Exciting Snow Sledding Range”

Haps Staff

Gimhae Gaya Theme Park has opened the region’s largest snow playing facility until February 21.

The “Exciting Snow Sledding Range” is the largest sledding park in the region with 20 lanes on a slope of about 100-meters.

The popular play zone offers a safe and fun tube sledding experience with simple food and beverage facilities and a photo zone in the Arctic Snow Village.

The park was recently re-opened as quarantine measures were released for outdoor sports.

The sledding park will operate at a 1/3 capacity and follow social distancing measures.

You can find more information on their website.

