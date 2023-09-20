Gimhae’s Heowanghusinhaenggil and Cultural Heritage Night Tour to be Held Simultaneously This Year

Gimhae City is set to host its signature festival, Heowanghusinhaenggil, alongside the Gimhae Cultural Heritage Night Tour for the first time this year.

This exciting integration is anticipated to draw increased visitor numbers, acting as a driving force for the local economy.

Scheduled to take place from the 6th to the 8th of October at Gimhae Sureungwon and King Suro Royal Tomb, Heowanghusinhaenggil Festival revolves around the 2,000-year-old wedding ceremony of Queen Heo, an Indian princess. Meanwhile, the Cultural Heritage Night Tour invites participants to explore Gimhae City’s Gaya historical sites after dark.

Previously held as separate events in October, each festival attracted around 20,000 visitors. However, this year’s combined festivities are expected to bring in a crowd of approximately 50,000, marking a significant increase.

Heowanghusinhaenggil, themed ‘Love Song of the Night Sky,’ will span two days, featuring an array of activities such as an opening performance, a doll parade, cultural exchange experiences, and a travel flea market. The doll parade, showcasing figures of Queen Heo and King Suro, will commemorate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Korea and India, drawing international participants, including the Indian Embassy in Korea and the Institute of Indian Studies at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies.

Running from the 6th to the 8th of the next month, the Cultural Heritage Night Tour will encompass 17 unique offerings across eight categories, including night views, stories, snacks, and more, all under the theme ‘Gaya Country’s Moonlight Play.’ An exciting new addition this year is the Beat Festival, featuring late-night snacks and centered around the local merchants’ association at Suway Plaza.