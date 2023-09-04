Gimhae’s Hwapocheon Selected as a Domestic Candidate Site for Ramsar Wetland City

Gimhae’s Hwapocheon has been chosen as a candidate site for the 3rd Ramsar Wetland City certification in South Korea, following a contest by the Ministry of Environment.

Final certification is expected at the 15th Ramsar Convention Conference in Zimbabwe in 2025.

The Ramsar Wetland City system internationally certifies cities near Ramsar wetlands, recognizing community contributions to wetland conservation.

In South Korea, seven locations hold this status, including Changnyeong Upo Wetland.

Certified cities benefit from the promotion of marine and local products using Ramsar’s trademark, government funding for wetland conservation, and development of eco-tourism infrastructure.

Hwapocheon, designated a national wetland protection area in 2017 and an eco-tourism area in 2018, is renowned for its rich biodiversity and ecological significance.

Over 860 species of creatures, including otters, storks, and eagles, inhabit the area, making it a critical migratory bird path linking Upo Wetland, Junam Reservoir, and the Nakdong River Estuary.