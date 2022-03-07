Gimhae’s Saengrim Auto Campground to Get New Upgrades

The city of Gimhae announced that it would promote facility maintenance and site extension projects to provide a more pleasant and safe camping environment to users visiting the Saengrim Auto Campground.

In order to satisfy the ever-increasing demand for campers and make it a tourist attraction, the city replaced outdated toilets and installed Wi-Fi in all areas.

In addition, the current 92-lot site will be increased by 40 to 132.

The city is promoting this project so that there is no disruption to the use of the campground and plans to complete it within this month.

The Saengrim Auto Campground started to be managed directly by the city from May 2021, and the number of users is continuously increasing by about 20%.

In addition, as a result of reducing fixed costs by adopting a private operation method of 3 days a week on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from a full-time operation, profitability improved significantly.

It made a surplus of 37 million won for eight months after being directly managed by the city in 2007.

The city significantly reduced the inconvenience of campsite users by carrying out various tree transplants and landscaping work, such as Eunmokseo, at the beginning of this year to provide greenery that is judged insufficient compared to other campgrounds.

“To prevent COVID-19, we are operating in strict compliance with quarantine rules such as temperature measurement and limiting the number of people per site due to restrictions on private gatherings. We will make sure that you can use the campsite more comfortably and safely by maintaining the facilities and facilities that are equipped with it,” a city official said.