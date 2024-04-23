Image: Gimhae City
Gimhae's 'Todeogi' Water Exhibition Returns to Yeonji Park

By Haps Staff

Following its successful debut last year, the ‘Todeogi’ water public exhibition is set to return to Yeonji Park, organized by the Gimhae Culture City Center.

This year’s exhibition comes in response to overwhelming support and numerous requests for a re-showing.

Standing tall at 10 meters, ‘Todeogi’ is a large air sculpture installed in the park’s lake, adding to the scenic beauty of the surroundings.

The sculpture, inspired by duck-patterned pottery unearthed from the Gaya period’s Mangdeok-ri Ancient Tombs in Juchon, Gimhae, depicts a charming duck character wearing a pottery on its head.

The exhibition will run through June 30th at Gimhae Yeonji Park in Nae-dong with the possibility of date adjustments based on weather conditions.

