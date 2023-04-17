Image: Gimhae City
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Gimhae’s Yeonji Park Peacock Fountain to Expand Operating Times

Haps Staff

Gimhae City announced that it will expand and operate the peacock fountain in Yeonji Park. 

The city maintains the peacock fountain, which was suspended due to COVID-19, and adds five times a day to operate it for 20 minutes at 1-hour intervals from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm from April to October.

The peacock fountain is a waterscape facility in the lotus square in the north, separate from the musical fountain in the center of the lake in Yeonji Park.

Yeonji Park is an urban park built around an artificial lake in the center of the park. It is a favorite place for citizens as well as foreign visitors with various musical fountains including the peacock fountain, laser show, aquatic plants, and walking trails decorated with flowering trees and sculptures.

Haps Staff
Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

