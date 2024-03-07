Gino Brann Album Release Party

Saturday, March 9th, OL’55 around Kyungsung University is proud to celebrate the release of Gino Brann’s long-awaited 2nd album, “The Bravo Suite.”

Gino has been a fixture on the 55 stage since 2006! As a member of the Hermit Kings, the great Klickitat, the Bravo Jackets, Los Kimchileros, the Rice Paddies, and One Drop East, Gino has made his mark all over the Busan and South Korean music scenes.

As a singer-songwriter, Gino filled his first album, Annapurna, with thoughtful folk songs that contemplated life from the heights of Nepal. It’s inspired, to say the least, and you should certainly check it out.

All 5-songs on the EP are wonderfully crafted, with great hooks, melodies, and lyrics that are nostalgic in their poetic beauty — reminiscient of so many greats.

Gino will be performing that, and the other songs from this new album, as well as other favorites with a host of collaborators and friends that have been alongside him on his musical journey.

The show gets underway at 8 p.m.