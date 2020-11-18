Global Game Exhibition G-STAR 2020 Gets Underway Today

One of Asia’s biggest game culture festivals, G-STAR 2020 gets underway today, however, the event will be minimalized with some offline events and others mostly held online.

No corporate booths will be set up this year, and it will use broadcast facilities with stage and studio that can be utilized without face-to-face meetings.

Now in its 16th year, the event has become a global game culture festival that offers a sweeping overview of global game trends and provides opportunities to enjoy various types of games with friends, family, and loved ones

Approximately 700 game companies from all over the world participated in 2019.

Event Information

(Game Show & Trade, All-Round)

Period: November 19 – 22, 2020 (BTB: Nov. 17 – 21)

Website: www.gstar.or.kr/eng