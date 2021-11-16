Global Game Exhibition G-STAR 2021 Begins

Global Game Exhibition G-STAR 2021 will be held in online and offline venues simultaneously from November 17 to 21 which is one day longer than its usual four-day duration.

The offline part will be held at BEXCO’s (indoor and outdoor) exhibition facilities, while the online part will be hosted via broadcasts such as G-STAR TV. All official and auxiliary events will be offered online and offline simultaneously.

In particular, this year’s event will make every effort to take sufficient precautionary/preventative measures against COVID-19. It will not only abide by the relevant guidelines of the central and local government(s), but also implement sanitation measures that are unique to G-STAR to ensure that all participants and staff can stay safe.

Event Information

(Game Show & Trade, All-Round)

Period: November 17-21, 2021 (BTB: Nov. 17 – 19)

Venue:

Online: G-STAR TV Channel

Offline: BEXCO, Busan

Website: www.gstar.or.kr/eng