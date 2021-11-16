Image: G-STAR
Lifestyle

Global Game Exhibition G-STAR 2021 Begins

Busan City News

Global Game Exhibition G-STAR 2021 will be held in online and offline venues simultaneously from November 17 to 21 which is one day longer than its usual four-day duration.

The offline part will be held at BEXCO’s (indoor and outdoor) exhibition facilities, while the online part will be hosted via broadcasts such as G-STAR TV. All official and auxiliary events will be offered online and offline simultaneously.

In particular, this year’s event will make every effort to take sufficient precautionary/preventative measures against COVID-19. It will not only abide by the relevant guidelines of the central and local government(s), but also implement sanitation measures that are unique to G-STAR to ensure that all participants and staff can stay safe.

Event Information

(Game Show & Trade, All-Round)

Period: November 17-21, 2021 (BTB: Nov. 17 – 19)

Venue:

Online: G-STAR TV Channel

Offline: BEXCO, Busan

Website: www.gstar.or.kr/eng

 

Busan City Newshttp://english.busan.go.kr/Main.bs
Find out what's happening with Busan City News at english.busan.go.kr/Main.bs

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
5 ° C
5 °
0.1 °
70 %
1.5kmh
0 %
Wed
15 °
Thu
15 °
Fri
17 °
Sat
17 °
Sun
16 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 