Global Gathering 2022 Booth and Performance Registration Now Open

Registration for booths and performances at this year’s Global Gathering is now open.

Global Gathering 2022 will take place at Busan Station Square (outdoor square at Busan Eurasia Platform) on Sunday, October 2, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Global Gathering is an international event, hosted by Busan Metropolitan City and the Busan Foundation for International Cooperation (BFIC).

At the even,t you can meet locals and expatriates, and experience world cultures, including various food, traditional clothing, performances and more. This year’s theme of the event is “The New Transformation for Global Busan.”

You can get to the festival venue by using Metro Line 1 and exiting at Busan Station at exit 8 or 10.

BFIC is pleased to announce that booth and performance registration has now commenced for Global Gathering 2022. Please submit your application by August 19, 2022, 5:00 p.m. to reserve your spot (booth and performance) for Global Gathering.

For more detailed information about registration, please visit the BFIC website.