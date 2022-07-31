Lifestyle

Global Gathering 2022 Booth and Performance Registration Now Open

Busan City News

Registration for booths and performances at this year’s Global Gathering is now open.

Global Gathering 2022 will take place at Busan Station Square (outdoor square at Busan Eurasia Platform) on Sunday, October 2, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Global Gathering is an international event, hosted by Busan Metropolitan City and the Busan Foundation for International Cooperation (BFIC).

At the even,t you can meet locals and expatriates, and experience world cultures, including various food, traditional clothing, performances and more. This year’s theme of the event is “The New Transformation for Global Busan.”

You can get to the festival venue by using Metro Line 1 and exiting at Busan Station at exit 8 or 10.

BFIC is pleased to announce that booth and performance registration has now commenced for Global Gathering 2022. Please submit your application by August 19, 2022, 5:00 p.m. to reserve your spot (booth and performance) for Global Gathering.

For more detailed information about registration, please visit the BFIC website.

Busan City News
Busan City Newshttp://english.busan.go.kr/Main.bs
Find out what's happening with Busan City News at english.busan.go.kr/Main.bs

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
broken clouds
29 ° C
29 °
29 °
79 %
2.6kmh
75 %
Sun
29 °
Mon
29 °
Tue
28 °
Wed
29 °
Thu
30 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 