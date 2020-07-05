Global Gathering 2020 Booth and Performance Registration Now Open

Registration for booths and performances at this year’s Global Gathering is now open.

This year, Global Gathering 2020 will take place at Gunam-ro, Haeundae-gu near Haeundae Beach on Sunday, September 13 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Global Gathering is an international event, hosted by Busan Metropolitan City and the Busan Foundation for International Cooperation (BFIC).

At the event, you can meet locals and expatriates, experience world cultures, including various food, traditional clothing, performances, and more. You can get to the festival venue by Metro Line 2 Haeundae Station, Exit 3.

Please submit your application by July 22 to reserve your spot (booth and performance) for Global Gathering to the BFIC.

For more detailed information about registration, please visit the BFIC website.