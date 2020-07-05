NewsBusan News

Global Gathering 2020 Booth and Performance Registration Now Open

Haps Staff

Registration for booths and performances at this year’s Global Gathering is now open.

This year, Global Gathering 2020 will take place at Gunam-ro, Haeundae-gu near Haeundae Beach on Sunday, September 13 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Global Gathering is an international event, hosted by Busan Metropolitan City and the Busan Foundation for International Cooperation (BFIC).

At the event, you can meet locals and expatriates, experience world cultures, including various food, traditional clothing, performances, and more. You can get to the festival venue by Metro Line 2 Haeundae Station, Exit 3.

Please submit your application by July 22 to reserve your spot (booth and performance) for Global Gathering to the BFIC.

For more detailed information about registration, please visit the BFIC website.

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

Most High Risk Facilities in Busan Now Using Electronic Entry Log Systems

BeFM News -
The city of Busan said of the 6,590 high-risk facilities for COVID-19 about 80% have set up electronic entry log systems.
Read more
Busan News

Gwangan Beach to Go Car Free on Weekends Until End of August

Haps Staff -
Suyeong-gu district will operate the seaside road around Gwangan Beach as a cultural street without cars every Saturday and Sunday night from the 4th of July to the 30th of August.
Read more
Busan News

36 Suffering From Food Poisoning at a Children’s Daycare Center in Yeonje-gu

Haps Staff -
Food poisoning patients have been on a rise at a child care center in Busan.
Read more
News

Changwon Adds Three Additional Cooling Fog Stations This Summer

Haps Staff -
The city of Changwon will add three additional cooling fog stations this summer to help beat the summer heat.
Read more
Busan News

Busan Metro Adds 320 Air Purifiers to Keep Indoor Air Clean

BeFM News -
Busan Transportation Corporation (BTC) announced that 320 air purifiers have been installed in subway trains to keep the indoor air clean.
Read more
Busan News

BTC Sets Up New System for Lost Personal Belongings on the Busan Metro

BeFM News -
Passengers who have lost their personal belongings at Busan Metro station or on the rail can check the ‘Lost and Found’ portal site ‘LOST 112’ at the official website of Busan Police.
Read more

The Latest

What’s On in Busan: July 6 – July 12

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.
Read more

Korea Destinations: Gwangam Beach in Changwon Opens

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
Changwon City announced on the 2nd that it will start operating Gwangam Beach for 51 days until the 20th of August.
Read more

Busan City Gov’t to Conduct Intensive Checks on 940 Cafeterias

Dine & Drink BeFM News -
The city of Busan will conduct intensive checks on food safety for the month at 940 cafeterias including those at kindergartens and daycares. 
Read more

15th Busan International Kids & Youth Film Festival Kicks Off Tomorrow

Movies & TV BeFM News -
The 15th Busan International Kids & Youth Film Festival (BIKY) will kick off on the 7th, where some 180 works from 50 countries will be screened.
Read more

유치원에서 문화재 속 동물 친구들을 만나요

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시 정관박물관이 코로나19 확산으로 박물관 방문이 어려워진 지역 유아 교육기관을 위해 어린이 눈높이에 맞춘 역사문화 교육 꾸러미 「교실에서 만나는 박물관 – 동물의 왕국」을 제공한다고 밝혔다. 
Read more

Global Gathering 2020 Booth and Performance Registration Now Open

Busan News Haps Staff -
Registration for booths and performances at this year's Global Gathering is now open.
Read more
Busan
overcast clouds
22 ° C
22 °
22 °
83 %
1kmh
90 %
Mon
25 °
Tue
26 °
Wed
27 °
Thu
26 °
Fri
26 °

Dine & Drink

Busan City Gov’t to Conduct Intensive Checks on 940 Cafeterias

Dine & Drink BeFM News -
The city of Busan will conduct intensive checks on food safety for the month at 940 cafeterias including those at kindergartens and daycares. 
Read more

Johnny Rockets July Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets introduces its monthly special.
Read more

America vs. Canada 4th of July/Canada Day Party at HQ Gwangan This Saturday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
For the fifth consecutive year, HQ Gwangan will be holding a drinking/eating battle between two nations that understand an awful lot about drinking/eating: 'Murica and Canada.
Read more

HQ Offering “Beer Can Chicken” Special This Sunday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar continues to roll out unique offerings this month and brings back its "Beer Can Chicken" platters on Sunday afternoon.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea