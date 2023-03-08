Global Gathering 2023 Booth and Performance Registration Now Open

Registration for booths and performances at this year’s Global Gathering is now open.

Global Gathering 2023 will take place at Busan Cinema Center Dureraum Square on Saturday, May 20 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

At the event, you can meet locals and expatriates, and experience world cultures, including various food, traditional clothing, performances, and more.

Registration Information

Application Deadline: March 31, 2023 until 11:59 p.m.

Global Gathering 2023

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Time: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Venue: Busan Cinema Center Dureraum Square

Participation fee: Free of charge

Content:

Booth operators & Performance

– Target groups: Embassies and consulates in Korea, International Organizations, Culture Centers, and related organizations or communities

– Requirements: Organizations and institutions that can provide opportunities to experience and promote global culture

Participating organizations for the public interest.

Hosted by: Ministry of Justice, Busan Metropolitan City

Inquiry:

(Booth) Busan Foundation for International Cooperation Global Citizen Support Department 051-711-6845/6847 / [email protected]

(Performance) Gonggam Cultural Arts Festival Promotion Committee office 051-744-5543 / [email protected]

(Other Inquiry) Busan Foundation for International Cooperation 1577-7716/051-711-6845/6847

For more details about the Global Gathering 2023 Booth Operators & Performance Recruitment, visit the BFIC website.