Global Gathering 2024 Booth and Performance Registration Now Open

Registration for booths and performances at this year’s Global Gathering is now open.

Global Gathering 2024 will take place at Busan Cinema Center Dureraum Square on Saturday, May 18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

At the event, you can meet locals and expatriates, and experience world cultures, including various food, traditional clothing, performances, and more.

Registration Information

Application Deadline: March 1 – March 31, 2024 until 11:59 p.m.

Global Gathering 2024

Date: Saturday, May 18

Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Venue: Busan Cinema Center Dureraum Square

Participation fee: Free of charge

Content:

Booth operators & Performance

– Target groups: Embassies and consulates in Korea, International Organizations, Culture Centers, and related organizations or communities

– Requirements: Organizations and institutions that can provide opportunities to experience and promote global culture

Participating organizations for the public interest.

Hosted by: Ministry of Justice, Busan Metropolitan City

For more details about the Global Gathering 2024 Booth Operators & Performance Recruitment, visit the BFIC website.