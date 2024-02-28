Global Gathering 2024 Booth and Performance Registration Now Open

Registration for booths and performances at this year’s Global Gathering is now open.
Global Gathering 2024 will take place at Busan Cinema Center Dureraum Square on Saturday, May 18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
At the event, you can meet locals and expatriates, and experience world cultures, including various food, traditional clothing, performances, and more.
Registration Information
Application Deadline: March 1 – March 31, 2024 until 11:59 p.m.
Global Gathering 2024
Date: Saturday, May 18
Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Venue: Busan Cinema Center Dureraum Square
Participation fee: Free of charge
Content:
Booth operators & Performance
– Target groups: Embassies and consulates in Korea, International Organizations, Culture Centers, and related organizations or communities
– Requirements: Organizations and institutions that can provide opportunities to experience and promote global culture
Participating organizations for the public interest.
Hosted by: Ministry of Justice, Busan Metropolitan City
For more details about the Global Gathering 2024 Booth Operators & Performance Recruitment, visit the BFIC website.