Arts & Culture

Global Gathering 2024 Booth and Performance Registration Now Open

By Haps Staff

Registration for booths and performances at this year’s Global Gathering is now open.

Global Gathering 2024 will take place at Busan Cinema Center Dureraum Square on Saturday, May 18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

At the event, you can meet locals and expatriates, and experience world cultures, including various food, traditional clothing, performances, and more.

Registration Information

Application Deadline: March 1 – March 31, 2024 until 11:59 p.m.

Global Gathering 2024

Date: Saturday, May 18

Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Venue: Busan Cinema Center Dureraum Square

Participation fee: Free of charge

Content:

Booth operators & Performance

– Target groups: Embassies and consulates in Korea, International Organizations, Culture Centers, and related organizations or communities

– Requirements: Organizations and institutions that can provide opportunities to experience and promote global culture

Participating organizations for the public interest.

Hosted by: Ministry of Justice, Busan Metropolitan City

For more details about the Global Gathering 2024 Booth Operators & Performance Recruitment, visit the BFIC website.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Dongrae March 1st Independence Movement Reenactment Event Celebrates 105th Anniversary

“Busan Architecture Tour” Set to Return This Weekend

What’s On in Busan: February 26 – March 3

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Saha-gu to Host the National Dadaepo Kite Festival This Saturday

Busan Modern and Contemporary History Museum Annex to Hold Monthly Culture Shows

The Latest

Busan’s Birth Rate Hits Record Low, Sparking Concerns

Gyeongnam FC Holds a Launch Ceremony for its New Season

“Jinju Jinmaek Brewery” to Begin Full-Scale Operation in March

Unveiling the Charm of Seoul: Take a Sneak Peek Into Travelodge Myeongdong Namsan

Events to Look Forward to This March in Busan

Gonggoji Arboretum is in Full Swing Preparing for Spring with Daffodils

Busan
scattered clouds
6 ° C
6 °
6 °
65 %
2.6kmh
40 %
Wed
9 °
Thu
9 °
Fri
5 °
Sat
6 °
Sun
11 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 