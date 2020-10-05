Global Gathering Gets a New Name, Will Be Held Online For a Month From Sunday

The city of Busan and the Busan Foundation for International Cooperation announced yesterday that they will host the 15th Busan World Citizen’s Festival, the city’s largest multicultural festival, online.

It has been renamed for this year from the Global Gathering which was canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

35 organizations including foreign missions in Korea and foreign communities in Busan will participate in this festival.

“We are holding the 15th Busan World Citizen Festival by overcoming various difficulties despite the unprecedented Corona 19 situation. We have made an effort to create a place of festival and harmony, so we hope you enjoy the festival safely and happily,” said Busan City Women and Family Bureau Director Jeon Hye-sook.

Starting from the 11th, anyone from anywhere can access the website to participate in the Global Gathering event for a month.

In particular, you can experience traditional items of each country in VR (3D), as well as watch foreign traditional performances and learn about each countries traditional dishes by video.

The festival will get underway with the online opening ceremony on October 11th at 2 pm. with greetings by Busan Mayor Byeon Seong-wan and Algerian Ambassador Mohammed El Amine Derragui.

You can watch the festivities from October 11 through November 11 on its official website.