Global Healthcare Week 2021 Coming to BEXCO This Week

Hosted by Busan Metropolitan City and supervised by BEXCO and Busan Technopark, Global Healthcare Week (GHW) is an event that integrates three events that were previously held separately: Korea Rehabilitation & Senior Care, Busan International Anti-Aging Expo, and Busan Cosmetics & Beauty Expo.

It will be held from November 25 to 27 (Thursday to Saturday) at BEXCO’s Exhibition Center 2.

GHW, comprised of 350 booths featuring 150 companies, will showcase products from a broad range of healthcare-related fields, including: welfare and rehabilitative care, health management, anti-aging biotech, cosmetics and beauty, and recreation. This year, GHW collaborated with the Korea Smart Healthcare Association to not only attract companies to be featured at the event, but also engage in various PR activities.

Noteworthy programs include: beauty therapy programs offered for visitors that also feature expert-conducted demonstrations (Gangneung Science & Industry Promotion Agency), AI exercise device that measures the user’s posture and fitness level to provide individually-tailored solutions (MyBeneFit), simplified hydrogen inhaler (KENCOS), and AI/healthcare solutions and services (DKI Technology).

Event Information

Period: November 25-27, 2021

Venue: BEXCO

Free admission

Hours of Operation: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Hosted by: Busan Metropolitan City

Website: www.ghcw.co.kr