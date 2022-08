Hosted by Busan Metropolitan City and supervised by BEXCO and Busan Technopark, Global Healthcare Week (GHW) is an event that integrates four events that were previously held separately: Korea Rehabilitation & Senior Care, Busan International Anti-Aging Expo, and Busan Cosmetics & Beauty Expo, and the K-wellness Fair.

Event Information

Global Healthcare Week 2022

Period: August 25-27, 2022

Venue: BEXCO

Free admission

Hours of Operation: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Website: www.ghcw.co.kr