Global Healthcare Week 2024 is a top trade fair in the healthcare industry. Its aim is to develop business opportunities for players in the healthcare industry and to offer quality information to the public.

Event Information

Global Healthcare Week 2024

Period: May 16-18, 2024

Venue: BEXCO

Free admission

Hours of Operation: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Website: www.ghcw.co.kr