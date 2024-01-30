Gohyeon Port Bridge In Geoje to Open on February 1st

Some facilities in stage 3 of the Gohyeon Port redevelopment project are set to open ahead of schedule, providing early access to key amenities in the area.

The Gohyeon Port Bridge, a 260m long structure will be accessible from tomorrow with a 4-lane road, bicycle path, and a sidewalk.

Sinnoh 1 Bridge connecting Junggok-dong and Yeoncho-myeon has been expanded from 4 to 6 lanes.

Hangil Park near Eurosky spans an area of ​​13,700 m2, and offers facilities such as a water park, a combination playground, a full moon photo zone, and an outdoor performance hall.

While the sports park, a primary feature of the third phase, is not part of the early opening, it boasts international-scale facilities such as a rock climbing wall, a futsal court, a multi-court, and an in-line skating rink. Approval processes for the sports park will proceed after the completion of KEPCO mainline electricity construction.