Going Aboard The USS Ronald Reagan During Its Busan Port of Call

The USS Ronald Reagan is in town for a five-day visit and Haps was invited onboard yesterday morning as part of its press tour.

Press from around the country, including most major outlets from Korea and Japan took part.

“We frequently visit Korea and frequently visit Busan. This visit is special because it takes place near the 70th anniversary of the mutual defense treaty between our countries. We’re very pleased to be here at this time and share with people in the community, take place in community relations events, to build relationships between our navies, and our people as we continue to look ahead for opportunities to build inner operability at sea together and toward shared goals of free and opening the Pacific,” said Lt. Cmdr. Seth Koenig, PAO for Carrier Strike Group 5 in a brief statement.

You can check out what’s aboard the USS Ronald Reagan in the video below.