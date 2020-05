The 2020 Golf Show in Busan will be held at BEXCO 2 Exhibition Room 4A-B from Thursday to Sunday.

With more than 80 domestic and foreign exhibitors are participating in the event, visitors can check out the latest types of new golf equipment and buy new products and carryover products at reasonable prices.

Event Information

Date: May 28 – 31

Open: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Location: BEXCO 1 Exhibition Hall 3A

Admission 3,000 won

Website: thegolfshow.co.kr