Gonggoji Arboretum is in Full Swing Preparing for Spring with Daffodils

Geoje City is bringing new life to the Gonggot daffodil fields, a beloved attraction and one of the city’s nine scenic spots.

Last year, the Gonggoji Arboretum, renowned for its vibrant daffodils, faced management difficulties. To preserve Gonggot’s legacy and ensure a flourishing display for visitors, Geoje City took over the arboretum’s management for the next three years.

In November 2023, the city planted 70,000 new daffodil bulbs, opting for resilient varieties to ensure future success.

As the initial blooms emerge this year, Geoje City is closely observing the process to establish optimal management techniques for effective bulb propagation.

The efforts are paying off, with the newly planted daffodils thriving after a harsh winter.

Based on their current health and growth, the fields are expected to bloom around mid-March.