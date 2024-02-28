Image: Geoje City
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Gonggoji Arboretum is in Full Swing Preparing for Spring with Daffodils

By Haps Staff

Geoje City is bringing new life to the Gonggot daffodil fields, a beloved attraction and one of the city’s nine scenic spots.

Last year, the Gonggoji Arboretum, renowned for its vibrant daffodils, faced management difficulties. To preserve Gonggot’s legacy and ensure a flourishing display for visitors, Geoje City took over the arboretum’s management for the next three years.

In November 2023, the city planted 70,000 new daffodil bulbs, opting for resilient varieties to ensure future success.

As the initial blooms emerge this year, Geoje City is closely observing the process to establish optimal management techniques for effective bulb propagation.

The efforts are paying off, with the newly planted daffodils thriving after a harsh winter.

Based on their current health and growth, the fields are expected to bloom around mid-March.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

“Jinju Jinmaek Brewery” to Begin Full-Scale Operation in March

62nd Jinhae Gunhang Festival to be Bigger and Better Than Ever

20th Miryang Arirang Marathon Concludes Succesfully

Discover the Fun of Traveling to Jinju With Their ‘Mobile Stamp Tour’

Gyeongnam Province to Promote Special Measures to Prevent Wildfires During Jeongwol Daeboreum

Jinju City Website Introduces 28 Private Gardens as Tourist Attractions

The Latest

Busan’s Birth Rate Hits Record Low, Sparking Concerns

Gyeongnam FC Holds a Launch Ceremony for its New Season

“Jinju Jinmaek Brewery” to Begin Full-Scale Operation in March

Unveiling the Charm of Seoul: Take a Sneak Peek Into Travelodge Myeongdong Namsan

Events to Look Forward to This March in Busan

Global Gathering 2024 Booth and Performance Registration Now Open

Busan
scattered clouds
6 ° C
6 °
6 °
65 %
2.6kmh
40 %
Wed
9 °
Thu
9 °
Fri
5 °
Sat
6 °
Sun
11 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 