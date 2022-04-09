Image: Good Stuff Eatery
Dine & Drink

Good Stuff Eatery to Open in Seoul Next Month

Haps Staff

Good Stuff Eatery, the favorite burger brand of former US President Barack Obama, is making its debut in Seoul next month.

The first location, which is located in Gangnam, will have a GT farm that allows customers to see their fresh vegetables growing along the walls.

The restaurant which serves fresh salads, handcrafted burgers and fries is run by famous chefs who used to appear in American cooking contests such as Top Chef and Iron Chef America.

The new GSE store will be located near Exit 5 of Sinnonhyeon Station on Seoul Subway Line 9.

 

 

