Google Startup Station Opens at Eurasia Platform in Busan Station

B. Startup Station, which helps startups grow by using resources from 125 countries, opened yesterday at the Eurasia Platform at Busan Station.

The opening ceremony held at the Busan Eurasia Platform Lounge was attended by Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon, Busan City Council Chairman Shin Sang-hae, Google Korea President Kim Kyung-hoon, Google Startup Campus Mike Kim, and SparkLabs CEO Kim Yu-jin among other dignitaries.

A partnership between Google Startup Campus and Spark Labs plans to provide growth opportunities to green tech startups based in Busan and support them to have the capability to enter the global stage.

In addition, startups active in the Busan area, such as Taeyeon Koh, CEO of QTT Co., Ltd., Jaehong Park, CEO of Code of Nature, and Taeksu Jeong, CEO of Netspa Co., Ltd. participated and had time to share their vision and growth process.

B. Startup Station is a space prepared by Google Startup Campus, a global startup platform with the goal of becoming a startup hub in Busan, together with the startup accelerator SparkLab.

The city of Busan continues to actively invest and support to nurture local youth talent, while the Google Startup Campus allows local companies to actively utilize various resources including the global network through the Green Tech Accelerator Program, and the startup ecosystem of Busan.

It is expected to greatly contribute to job creation and economic revitalization.

In the future, the city plans to continue close collaboration and support with Google and SparkLab to help the Busan startup ecosystem develop and successfully advance into the global market.

Google has been playing the role of a strong supporter for domestic startups in various fields such as Google Startup Campus, window programs, and indie game festivals.

A total of 58 startups with the Google Startup Campus opened in Korea in 2015, created about 3,000 jobs, and attracted a total of KRW 236 billion in investment.

Kim Kyung-hoon, president of Google Korea, said, “I am very happy to be able to share the journey of innovation with a startup in Busan, which has excellent growth potential and infinite potential. is an important partner, and through this partnership with SparkLab, we hope to advance the Korean startup ecosystem to the next level and help the next generation of Busan green tech startups leap to the global stage,” Kim Kyung-hoon, president of Google Korea said.