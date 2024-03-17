Gordon Ramsay Burger in Shinsegae Introduces 9 Exclusive Menu Items

The Gordon Ramsay Burger Centum City branch, which opened its doors last June, is now introducing an exclusive menu available only in Busan.

Gordon Ramsay Korea unveiled a selection of 9 menu items exclusive to the Gordon Ramsay Burger Centum City branch.

In conjunction with the launch of this exciting new menu, Gordon Ramsay Burger Centum City has revamped most of its offerings, while retaining signature favorites like the Hell’s Kitchen Burger and the 1966 Burger.

The new menu items, including burgers, salads, and chicken baskets, are priced between 19,000 won to 22,000 won for burgers, 15,000 won to 21,000 won for salads, and 19,000 won for chicken baskets.

The 9 enticing additions to the menu include the Classic Burger, Chicken Kiev Burger, Crispy Catch Burger, Pastrami Burger, Ultimate Truffle Burger, Caesar Salad, Shrimp Salad, Chicken Basket, and Barbecue Block.

Moving forward, Gordon Ramsay Burger plans to introduce exclusive menus at the Centum City branch while maintaining dual menus in Seoul and Busan, thereby offering a unique dining experience at each location.

Located on the first basement level of Shinsegae Department Store Centum City Branch, the Gordon Ramsay Burger Centum City Branch welcomes guests through reservations via the Catch Table app or Naver Place, as well as on-the-day walk-ins without reservations.