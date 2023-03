Gordon Ramsay Burger will open in Shinsegae Department Store in Centum City this month taking over from Johnny Rockets which is located in B1.

The restaurant is known for its controversial 1966 burger, the year of Ramsay, which cost 140,000 won and is only made in Korea.

Other burgers range between 27,000 won and 33,000 won.

The company opened its first location in Asia at Jamsil Lotte World Tower last year.

The exact date for opening has not yet been released.