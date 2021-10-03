Image: Gorilla Brewing Company
Dine & Drink

Gorilla Brewing Company Hosting Oktoberfest October 15-16

Haps Staff

Gorilla Brewing Company’s flagship Gwangan store is hosting Oktoberfest on October 15 and 16.

For ticket information and more details, you can check out their Facebook page.

Event Information

OKTOBERFEST IN GORILLA BREWING

DATE: 10/15~16 (FRI-SAT)

1st SESSION: 12:00 – 18:00

2nd SESSION: 15:00 – 21:00 (EARLY BIRD TICKET UNTIL 8TH OCT)

PLACE: Gorilla Brewing GW taproom

+ Single ticket: 1L Stein Glass + Unlimited Oktoberfest Bier top-up (4 kinds) + Oktoberfest Single platter
+ Ticket for 2: 1L Stein Glass x 2 + Unlimited Oktoberfest Bier top-up (4 kinds) + Oktoberfest Double platter

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
scattered clouds
19 ° C
19 °
15.1 °
82 %
0.5kmh
40 %
Sun
23 °
Mon
26 °
Tue
26 °
Wed
22 °
Thu
24 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 