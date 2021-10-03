Gorilla Brewing Company Hosting Oktoberfest October 15-16

Gorilla Brewing Company’s flagship Gwangan store is hosting Oktoberfest on October 15 and 16.

For ticket information and more details, you can check out their Facebook page.

Event Information

OKTOBERFEST IN GORILLA BREWING

DATE: 10/15~16 (FRI-SAT)

1st SESSION: 12:00 – 18:00

2nd SESSION: 15:00 – 21:00 (EARLY BIRD TICKET UNTIL 8TH OCT)

PLACE: Gorilla Brewing GW taproom

+ Single ticket: 1L Stein Glass + Unlimited Oktoberfest Bier top-up (4 kinds) + Oktoberfest Single platter

+ Ticket for 2: 1L Stein Glass x 2 + Unlimited Oktoberfest Bier top-up (4 kinds) + Oktoberfest Double platter