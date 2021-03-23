Gorilla Brewing Hosting Chef Collaboration with Chef Chan-Oh Lee

Gorilla Brewing Company will host a chef centered food and craft beer pairing event featuring six food courses designed to pair with six different craft beers to launch two new beers crafted by each Chef in collaboration with Gorilla Brewing’s Brewmaster as a signature to each chef and their culinary journey and artistic style.

The two chefs featured in this event are Executive Chef at Manu terrace, Chan-Oh Lee, and Hyeonjeong Woo, Head Chef and F&B Brand manager for Gorilla Brewing company. Both chefs have collaborated on a multi-course menu featuring seasonal quality ingredients which will be complemented by Gorilla’s premium selection of craft beer.

This collaboration is the next in a long line of collaborations from GBC. They are renowned for multi-global and local collaborations bringing Korean craft beer and food to a global audience. Gorilla Brewing plans to export the beers via their global distribution chains.

“Korean food and craft beers are becoming so popular around the world, and we look forward to introducing this chef collaboration series to our fans in the USA, UK, Singapore, and other countries,” says Paul Edwards Gorilla Brewing’s Founder and Brewmaster.

Beers will be launched at the Busan event at Gorilla Brewings main bar in Gwangalli on the 31st of March and followed up with a second event on April 10th at Chef Chan-Oh’s Manu Terrace restaurant in Seoul. Tickets for the events in Busan were released on March 17 and at a later date for the event in Seoul.

Gorilla Brewing Company is a Craft Brewery based in South Korea whose aim is to bring the best craft beer experience to their customers by brewing Korea’s most exciting craft beers and pairing them with innovative Korean cuisine. With a focus on innovation, Gorilla is at the forefront of creating trends, and craft beer culture in South Korea.

If you would like more information about this event, please call Paul Edwards at 010-5669-1976 or email to [email protected]

Event Information

WHEN: 3/31 Wed

WHERE: Gorilla brewing GW

TIME: 18:00~20:00 1st SEATING/ 20:30 ~ 22:30 2nd SEATING

MENU: 6 courses sharing menu + 6 premium range of Gorilla Beer Pairing (Minimum 2pp)

Ticket Price: 110,000won