Gorilla Brewing is offering a new 1/2 Smoked BBQ Chicken served with Fries, Pickles, and Sauces during weekdays for 10,000 won at their Gwangan flagship store.

The offer is good from noon until 2:30 p.m.

You can also get add a 14oz Gorillager for just 4,000 won.

Gorilla’s current hours until September 5th are:

GWANGAN Mon-Fri 12:00-21:00 Sat-Sun 11:30-21:00