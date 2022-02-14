Gorilla Brewing Releases a Soju-Inspired Collaboration “Jannabi Imperial Stout”

Gorilla Brewing Company has released its latest offering, the Jannabi Imperial Stout. Marketed as a one-of-a-kind, Gorilla collaborated with Tokki Soju on a unique limited edition, soju barrel-aged craft beer.

Aged in Tokki Soju Gold Label Barrels, it boasts an ABV of 12.0% and is billed as a complex malt bill and a 26-hour boil imparts flavors of dark caramel and chocolate with notes of wood and vanilla. To finish, whispers of soju from the barrel-aging make this beer one of a kind.

It was released yesterday and can be tasted at both Gorilla Brewing Gwangan and atTokki Bar Seoul.

Buyers are restricted to one bottle per person and the limited edition has only 30 bottles per bar.