Gorilla Brewing Company is celebrating its 7th anniversary in style this Saturday at its flagship branch in Gwangalli with a special event you don’t want to miss.

The event will include:

— A photo zone and photo event

— A different beer will be on special for 3,000 won every hour

— Various games such as beer pong, corn hole and darts

— Live DJ music

The public event gets underway from 5 p.m. to midnight with a VIP event beginning at 3 p.m.