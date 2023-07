Gorilla’s flagship store in Gwangalli is holding its DJ night event this Saturday.

Beginning at 4 p.m., they will be judging the first round of the Brewmaster Korea event in the backroom.

From 6 p.m. and lasting until midnight, you can enjoy their mouthwatering beer and food with tunes spun by Kyo, Yomul, and Illow.

Gorilla also has a daily Happy Hour with specials on beer from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.