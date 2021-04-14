Gorilla Hosting a “Brisket Party” This Saturday

Gorilla Brewing Company is hosting a one-day-only “Brisket Party” this Saturday.

The menu options are:

1. Brisket plate — Slices of smoked brisket, Mac and cheese, Coleslaw, Pickles, House-made milk bun

2. Brisket burger — Smoked brisket patty, American cheese, house-smoked bacon jam, Choice of Fries or Salad

3. Reuben sandwich — Rye Bread, pastramis, Swiss cheese, Sauerkraut

4. No-meat Bbq Burger (Vegan) – Smoked bbq vege burger with choice of Salad or Fries

The event begins at 11:30 a.m. and lasts until they are sold out.