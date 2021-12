Chef Hong Shin-ae is coming to Gorilla in Gwangalli on Wednesday, the 29th for a dining event of Sweet and Sour Chicken x Salt Extra Stout pairing event.

Reservations are not required but the quantity is limited.

Chef Hong recommended ddakgangjung (Sweet and Sour Chicken) as a perfect food pairing that goes well with Gorilla’s Salt Extra Stout.

The event takes place on-site from 7 pm to 9 pm and delivers on Baemin/Coupang Eats from 7 pm to 11 pm.

Gorilla is currently open from 5 pm to 9 pm.