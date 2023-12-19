Gorilla Opens New Location at Haeundae Beach

Gorilla Brewing Company is opening its newest location at the LCT in Haeundae from today.

For its soft opening today, they are holding an SNS event with a two-for-one event if you make a post and tag their Instagram.

In addition until Christmas, all available draft beers will be available for 4,000 won.

They are also going to be adding mulled wine to their menu soon.

The operating hours are Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Thursday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to midnight.

It’s the third location for the company, with locations in Haeundae and its flagship bar in Gwangalli.