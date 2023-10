Gorilla Brewing Company will hold its annual Oktoberfest event this weekend at its flagship Gwangalli location.

Beginning at 3 p.m. each day, you can pay 30,000 won to enjoy three hours of unlimited drinking from their selection of eight Oktoberfest beers in their custom tumblers which you can keep.

A special menu of Oktoberfest foods will also be available for separate purchase.

Tickets for the event are 40,000 won or you can purchase the early bird ticket for 30,000 won on Naver or in-store.