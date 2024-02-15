Dine & Drink

Gorilla’s Flagship Gwangan Location to Close for Good on Saturday

By Haps Staff

Gorilla Brewing Company’s flagship location in Gwangallii will close its doors for good with a closing event this Saturday.

The event will feature a DJ at night as well as tasty food and drinks.

Image: Facebook/Gorilla Brewing Company

Opened at the end of March 2017, the flagship store has been host to numerous events for the past seven years and has become one of the local landmarks for expat and Korean craft beer drinkers alike.

Gorilla has recently opened up a new location at the LCT in Haeundae as well as another location in Haeundae which opened in September 2019.

