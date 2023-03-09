Gorilla’s Global Expansion Accelerates

Gorilla Brewing Company, known for its commitment to inspirational brewing, Korean creativity, and high-class beer, is proud to announce its expansion into the global craft beer market.

With the help of “More than Craft,” a Korean-based liquor exporter, and “The Answer Beverage Co,” its official Hong Kong importer, Gorilla Brewing is set to launch its award-winning beers in Hong Kong this weekend.

The launch will take place at three popular bars in Hong Kong: ‘Hops,’ ‘Out of the Brew,’ and ‘Enso.’ To celebrate the launch, Paul Edwards, Head Brewer and CEO of Gorilla Brewing Company, will attend meet-the-brewer parties at these bars and hand-carry ‘Gorilla Dive,’ which has just launched in Korea, for fans to taste.

​“We’re dedicated to producing inspirational and high-quality beer that represents the creativity and innovation of Korean brewing,” said Edwards, Head Brewer and CEO of Gorilla Brewing Company. “Our expansion into the global market is a testament to the hard work and passion of our team, and we’re excited to share our unique flavors with craft beer enthusiasts around the world.”

The beers that will be exported to Hong Kong include Gorilla IPA, Gorilla Newing, Imperial Gose, and many more, all of which have received recognition in the Asia Beer Championship.

Craft beer fans can get in touch with Gorilla Brewing Company by contacting them on their official SNS @gorilla_brewing or through the bars hosting the launch events for more information.

Gorilla Brewing Company is thrilled to be expanding into the global market and looks forward to sharing its commitment to Korean creativity, inspiration, and high-class beer with beer enthusiasts around the world.

Last month, Gorilla Brewing Company, Korea’s leading craft brewery, also launched its premium beers in Thailand through importer Beervana Thailand, led by Brian Bartusch.