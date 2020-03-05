Arts & Culture

Goseong Dinosaur Expo Postponed Until September

Haps Staff

Korea’s first natural history expo, the Gyeongnam Goseong Dinosaur World Expo, which was scheduled to be opened next month, was postponed to September.

Gyeongnam Goseong Dinosaur Expo Organizing Committee, led by Chairman Baek Doo-hyun announced yesterday that during the emergency board of directors meeting that the opening date of the expo, which was scheduled for April 17, was changed to September 18.

However, the child-friendly expo period will continue for 52 days as originally planned until November 8th.

Image: Goseong-gun

240,000 discount tickets have been sold so far. However, the organizing committee decided that existing discount tickets can be used without any exchange and refund it if the buyer wants it.

The voucher reservation period will also be extended until June 30th.


Haps Staff


