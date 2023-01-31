Image: Goseong-gun
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Goseong Dinosaur Museum Gaining in Popularity

Haps Staff

As of January 31st,  the number of visitors to Goseong Dinosaur Museum and Sangjoam County Park, which are representative tourist attractions of Goseong-gun has exceeded 20,000.

The Goseong Dinosaur Museum and Sangjogam County Park, which exceeded 440,000 annual cumulative visitors as of December last year, have established themselves as major tourist destinations in Goseong-gun, both in name and reality, by preparing various programs against the background of the blessed natural environment.

The Goseong Dinosaur Museum is closed on Mondays, and operating hours during the winter season are 9 am to 5 pm with the last entry at 4 pm

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
1 ° C
1 °
1 °
75 %
1.5kmh
0 %
Tue
8 °
Wed
10 °
Thu
5 °
Fri
7 °
Sat
8 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 