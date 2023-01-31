Goseong Dinosaur Museum Gaining in Popularity

As of January 31st, the number of visitors to Goseong Dinosaur Museum and Sangjoam County Park, which are representative tourist attractions of Goseong-gun has exceeded 20,000.

The Goseong Dinosaur Museum and Sangjogam County Park, which exceeded 440,000 annual cumulative visitors as of December last year, have established themselves as major tourist destinations in Goseong-gun, both in name and reality, by preparing various programs against the background of the blessed natural environment.

The Goseong Dinosaur Museum is closed on Mondays, and operating hours during the winter season are 9 am to 5 pm with the last entry at 4 pm.