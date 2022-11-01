Goseong-gun Cancels the 6th Goseong Scallop Fisheries Festival

The 6th Goseong Scallop Fisheries Festival, which was scheduled to be held from November 4 to 6, has been canceled to express condolences for the Itaewon accident.

The Scallop Fisheries Festival, which had been replaced by an online festival for the past two years due to the prolonged COVID-19 outbreak, was scheduled to be held in the Nampo National Fishing Port for the 6th time this year.

In line with the purpose of the national mourning period, the county has canceled the festival and instead plans to focus on revitalizing the consumption of scallops, the representative seafood of Goseong.

Starting with increasing publicity on online media such as 11th Street they are planning a new change from the existing sales and promotion methods.

Goseong scallops produced in Jalan Bay boast the best quality and nutrition in the country.

In particular, as they contain large amounts of potassium and taurine, they have excellent effects on blood circulation, prevention of hypertension, improvement of liver function, and weight management, so they are used in various dishes.