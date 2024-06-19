Goseong-gun to Open Summer Water Parks From Tommorrow

Due to the recent hot weather, Goseong-gun has opened the ‘Nampo Port Children’s Water Playground’ earlier than usual. This facility aims to provide a refreshing summer experience for infants and lower-grade children in the district and will be operational from June 21st to August 18th.

Located at 837-10 Shinwol-ri, Goseong-eup, the Nampo Port Water Playground covers a total area of 1,236 ㎡. It features a variety of play facilities, including a floor fountain, two combination play tables, and twenty individual play tables. Additionally, the playground is equipped with auxiliary facilities such as shade tents, 21 parasols, changing rooms, shower rooms, and foot-washing stations. For the safety of children, the area is monitored by closed-circuit television (CCTV), ensuring a secure and enjoyable environment for water play.

To further ensure children’s safety, the water depth is maintained at less than 30 cm. A shading facility adjacent to the water playground allows parents to conveniently supervise their children. Moreover, the military plans to deploy water safety guards and operational staff to guarantee a safe experience for all children.

The water playground is open to infants and children aged 3 to 12 and is free of charge. Operating hours are from Tuesday to Sunday, divided into three sessions: Part 1 (10:00-11:50), Part 2 (13:00-14:50), and Part 3 (15:00-16:50). The facility is closed during lunch hours (12:00-13:00), every Monday, and during special weather warnings (such as heavy rain or typhoons) to inspect the facilities and prevent safety accidents.

Admission operates on a first-come, first-served basis, with a capacity limit of 140 people per session.