Goseong Operating Bike Rental Shops Through November

Goseong-gun is operating bicycle rental shops in Hwajinpo and Songjiho through November 30.

Hwajinpo and Songjiho are representative tourist attractions in Goseong-gun, attracting many tourists every year. Accordingly, the county is operating a bicycle rental shop until the end of November so that tourists can ride bicycles around the lake.

At the bicycle rental shop, 40 different bicycles are available in Hwajinpo and Songjiho, including adult, youth, children, and 2-seater bicycles, so that people of all ages and genders can enjoy.

Any tourist who visits the bicycle rental shop can use the bicycle for free by presenting their ID, and it operates from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm from Tuesday to Sunday except Monday.

Songjiho Dulle-gil is divided into Course 1 and Course 2.

Course 1 is about 5.3km and takes about 30 minutes by bicycle, and Course 2 is a 4.4km round-trip to Wanggok Village and takes about 23 minutes. After using the bicycle, climb up the Songjiho Observation Tower to enjoy the beautiful scenery of the lake.

The Hwajinpo Dulle-gil is also divided into Course 1 and Course 2.

Course 1 is 10km complete and takes about 45 minutes by bicycle, and Course 2 is 5.2km and takes about 23 minutes via the villa of the first president Syngman Rhee. There are many things to see around Hwajinpo Lake, such as Lee Gi-bung’s Villa, Love Song in Hwajinpo, Hwajinpo Maritime Museum, President Rhee’s Villa, and Hwajinpo’s Castle.