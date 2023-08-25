Government Considering a 6-Day Holiday for Chuseok

Reports have emerged suggesting that the government is deliberating the possibility of designating October 2nd as a temporary holiday in South Korea.

Should this proposal come to fruition, it would create a six-day holiday for Chuseok, spanning from September 28th to October 1st, followed by National Foundation Day on October 3rd.

An official from the presidential office disclosed that they had received this proposal from the ruling party, the People’s Power, and clarified that the matter is presently under review.

Sources suggest that the People’s Power party has presented this idea, advocating for the inauguration of President Yoon, with economic revitalization as a key consideration.

As discussions between the government and relevant authorities continue, once a final decision has been reached regarding the designation of this temporary holiday, it is anticipated to be introduced as an agenda item for a cabinet meeting, presided over by President Yoon, for comprehensive examination and resolution.

During the administration of former President Moon Jae-in, October 2nd, 2017, in the first year of his presidency, was designated as a temporary holiday, aimed at stimulating domestic demand, and it notably resulted in a 10-day-long consecutive holiday period.