Government Implements Stricter Safety Measures for Personal Mobility Devices

In response to the increasing problem of abandoned and speeding personal mobility devices (PMDs), often referred to as “urban outlaws,” the government announced new safety management measures.

By the end of the year, a pilot plan will be launched in Busan and Seoul to reduce the maximum speed of PMDs, including electric kickboards, from 25 km/h to 20 km/h. This move aims to enhance safety and reduce accidents. Additionally, the government will intensify enforcement against safety rule violations.

On the 8th of the month, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, the National Police Agency, the Road Traffic Authority, the Korea Transportation Safety Authority, 10 PMD rental companies, and the Central Council for the Promotion of Safety Culture signed a ‘Business Agreement for Strengthening Personal Mobility Device Safety Management’.

The agreement focuses on reducing serious accidents associated with PMDs, which have resulted in 7,845 accidents and 87 deaths over the past five years.

The government, in collaboration with the private sector, aims to foster a safe environment for PMD use and promote a proper riding culture. Experts estimate that reducing the speed of PMDs can decrease stopping distance by 26% and impact force by 36%. If the pilot project proves effective, the government plans to revise related laws.

Starting on the 15th, the government will conduct a two-week educational campaign followed by a crackdown on major safety rule violations, including the failure to wear helmets, driving without a license, lane violations, and carrying multiple riders. Safety education will be intensified for users in their teens and twenties, who account for 69.6% of accidents in the past two years.

In Busan, local governments are introducing towing systems to address the issue of abandoned PMDs.

Nam-gu and Suyeong-gu implemented towing systems on the 1st, with Haeundae-gu and Busanjin-gu set to follow in September.

Buk-gu, Yeongdo-gu, and Yeonje-gu plan to implement the towing system by early next year.

Additionally, Busan City will invest 64 million won to establish PMD parking zones in Haeundae-gu to prevent street abandonment.