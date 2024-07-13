Image: City of Busan
Busan News

Government Implements Stricter Safety Measures for Personal Mobility Devices

By Haps Staff

In response to the increasing problem of abandoned and speeding personal mobility devices (PMDs), often referred to as “urban outlaws,” the government announced new safety management measures.

By the end of the year, a pilot plan will be launched in Busan and Seoul to reduce the maximum speed of PMDs, including electric kickboards, from 25 km/h to 20 km/h. This move aims to enhance safety and reduce accidents. Additionally, the government will intensify enforcement against safety rule violations.

On the 8th of the month, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, the National Police Agency, the Road Traffic Authority, the Korea Transportation Safety Authority, 10 PMD rental companies, and the Central Council for the Promotion of Safety Culture signed a ‘Business Agreement for Strengthening Personal Mobility Device Safety Management’.

The agreement focuses on reducing serious accidents associated with PMDs, which have resulted in 7,845 accidents and 87 deaths over the past five years.

The government, in collaboration with the private sector, aims to foster a safe environment for PMD use and promote a proper riding culture. Experts estimate that reducing the speed of PMDs can decrease stopping distance by 26% and impact force by 36%. If the pilot project proves effective, the government plans to revise related laws.

Starting on the 15th, the government will conduct a two-week educational campaign followed by a crackdown on major safety rule violations, including the failure to wear helmets, driving without a license, lane violations, and carrying multiple riders. Safety education will be intensified for users in their teens and twenties, who account for 69.6% of accidents in the past two years.

In Busan, local governments are introducing towing systems to address the issue of abandoned PMDs.

Nam-gu and Suyeong-gu implemented towing systems on the 1st, with Haeundae-gu and Busanjin-gu set to follow in September.

Buk-gu, Yeongdo-gu, and Yeonje-gu plan to implement the towing system by early next year.

Additionally, Busan City will invest 64 million won to establish PMD parking zones in Haeundae-gu to prevent street abandonment.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Police to Conduct Special Crackdown On Lodging Establishments and Restaurants

Illegal Fireworks at Gwangalli Beach Surge, Raising Safety Concerns

City Gas Rates to Rise by 6.8% in August

Black Eagles to Perform at COSPAR 2024 Celebration Air Show

Canada’s Honorary Consul in Busan to Temporarily Close

2024 Busan Mobility Show Attracts 610,000 Visitors

The Latest

Summer Escapes in Hadong-gun: A Perfect Blend of Adventure, Nature, and Relaxation

Peptides and Muscle: An Exploration

Police to Conduct Special Crackdown On Lodging Establishments and Restaurants

Busan Destinations: New ‘Sky Swing’ Attraction Installed at Yongdusan Park

Illegal Fireworks at Gwangalli Beach Surge, Raising Safety Concerns

Memories of Busan, Urban Sketch

Busan
moderate rain
25 ° C
25 °
25 °
78 %
2.6kmh
75 %
Sat
25 °
Sun
22 °
Mon
22 °
Tue
24 °
Wed
25 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 