News

Government Plans to Introduce Substitute Holidays for Buddha’s Birthday and Christmas Day

BeFM News

The government plans to introduce substitute holidays for Buddha’s Birthday and Christmas Day.

The Ministry of Personnel Management announced yesterday that it will receive public feedback on the proposed change until April 5 during the advance notice period.

The substitute holiday system is currently assigned to several holidays, including Children’s Day, Lunar New Year, and Chuseok. If such holidays fall on a Saturday or Sunday, they are replaced with a substitute holiday on a regular business day, resulting in an extended weekend.

 

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
light rain
16 ° C
16 °
16 °
82 %
4.1kmh
20 %
Wed
16 °
Thu
14 °
Fri
13 °
Sat
14 °
Sun
15 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 