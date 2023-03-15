The government plans to introduce substitute holidays for Buddha’s Birthday and Christmas Day.

The Ministry of Personnel Management announced yesterday that it will receive public feedback on the proposed change until April 5 during the advance notice period.

The substitute holiday system is currently assigned to several holidays, including Children’s Day, Lunar New Year, and Chuseok. If such holidays fall on a Saturday or Sunday, they are replaced with a substitute holiday on a regular business day, resulting in an extended weekend.