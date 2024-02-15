Image: City of Busan
Busan News

Government Reaffirms its Plan to Open Gadeok New Airport by December 2029

By Ben May

The government reaffirmed its plan to open the Gadeokdo New Airport by December 2029 under the theme of ‘Busan Leading the Era of Local Development’ during a year-end policy forum.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport will launch a design competition for the Gadeokdo New Airport terminal next month, aiming to select a firm by June.

The airport is set to open by December 2029, with plans to develop a logistics support facility spanning 1.26 million square meters, equivalent to 180 soccer fields.

